On March 4, 1861, in his first inaugural address, President Abraham Lincoln posed to the divided nation a very direct question: “Before entering upon so grave a matter as the destruction of our national fabric, with all its benefits, its memories, and its hopes, would it not be wise to ascertain precisely why we do it?”

I would ask the same question of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and all those in Congress who also objected to some states’ certified election results. What did you hope to accomplish when you objected and then voted against democracy — even after the riots had occurred? You saw the violence at the U.S. Capitol and then you still voted against democracy.

I think you owe us an explanation and an apology. You must step forward and explain yourself before the nation can begin to heal. That lame, seemingly scripted phone call you had afterward wasn’t good enough. Right now, you are on record as having essentially voted for authoritarianism and against democracy and the will of the voters.

Until you further explain why, we will assume that you have picked authoritarianism as your preferred style of government. Until all of you explain yourselves and publicly apologize, we are assuming that a large part of the Republican Party does not believe in the democratic form of government.

If we are to move forward as one United States, all of the objectors must choose which style of government they prefer. Do you have the integrity your job requires?

Jim Sandoe

Ephrata