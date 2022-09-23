The embrace of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference event in Texas is another sign to me that the Republicans are the party of fascism.

Orban also met with former President Donald Trump, who’s been roaming the country spreading falsehoods such as his statements about thousands of dead people voting in the 2020 election.

Trumpism and the Big Lie have many supporters. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano was on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. On that day, Trump directed his MAGA supporters to disrupt Congress.

Now we find that Trump had classified materials at Mar-a-Lago. I believe he may have had plans for extortion, because he’s a misanthrope who just doesn’t care about the country.

Other Trump enablers who I believe want to destroy democracy and be part of an autocracy are U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Scott Perry; U.S. Sens. Rand Paul, Ron Johnson, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham; and Ginni Thomas, Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who wants Dr. Anthony Fauci to be jailed.

In 1930s Germany, the fascists put people they disliked in jail in order to make Germany great again. Sound familiar?

“Send in the clowns. Don’t bother, they’re here.”

George Kling

Hummelstown