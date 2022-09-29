U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who is running for reelection in the 11th Congressional District, is a member of the Republican Study Committee, which has come up with a “Blueprint to Save America” in time for the 2022 campaign.

The committee asserts that this plan will miraculously solve our nation’s ills. In proposals like this, the devil is in the details. According to various national sources, here’s what the “Blueprint to Save America” would do:

— Cut funding to Social Security, while raising the age of eligibility.

— Reverse/block prescription drug pricing reform.

— Greatly restrict or even ban abortion at the federal level.

— Eliminate the National Labor Relations Board, which protects the interests of workers.

— Eliminate the Consumer Financial Protection Board, which protects the interests of consumers against predatory practices.

— Prohibit supporting the Paris climate agreement’s goal of reducing greenhouse emissions.

— Gut the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget, end EPA grant programs and close regional offices.

— Slash and phase out programs that help low-income families.

— Deny citizenship to those who are born on U.S. soil but are the children of immigrants who are here illegally.

— Remove silencers from regulation under the National Firearms Act and block state laws that regulate, tax or prohibit the possession of silencers.

The priorities of Smucker and his fellow Republicans are clear: Protect the special interests and the corporate donors.

To those who are disadvantaged and in the working class: You’re on your own. The deregulated companies will care for you. You don’t need a union or any help against their wealth and power.

If you don’t believe that nonsense, vote Democratic. Vote for Bob Hollister in the 11th Congressional District.

Mary Grill

Manheim Township