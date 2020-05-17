All the elected officials opposing governors’ COVID-19 stay-at-home orders are Republicans. Most of the state and local government officials supporting the state and federal guidelines are Democrats.

All claim that the efforts to fight the virus should be nonpolitical, but it is difficult to believe that political motives are absent when Republican officials are the only critics against Democratic governors who advocate adherence to the guidelines recommended by nonpolitical medical experts.

I remember when all the local Republican politicians claimed to be pro-life, but it appears that is no longer true. The Republican Party that I knew in the past seems to have evolved to a new philosophy, which is pro-life for the unborn and pro-dollars for the living. Perhaps, this being an election year, it is difficult for some elected Republicans to keep corporate contributions coming into their campaign treasuries.

I do not believe that the policy of elected Republicans is consistent with the beliefs of the vast majority of Lancaster County citizens. Where are the Republican pro-life voices opposing policies to reopen prematurely, which might cause more deaths? The silence is deafening. Instead, some have essentially expressed the attitude that some extra deaths are OK in exchange for the quicker recovery of our economy.

Heroes are fighting this deadly virus on many fronts, but shame on the cowards knowingly exchanging other people’s deaths for their own political or financial welfare.

In times of stress, we get to know the real character of our elected officials.

Rodger Dourte

Elizabeth Township