During the past few weeks, more revealing information about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and its causes has continued to emerge.

— Former President Donald Trump admitted that he wanted then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election (his own words).

— Pence declared Trump was wrong that Pence could have overruled the choice of the voters.

— Trump promised pardons for the rioters if he is reelected in 2024.

— Trump destroyed some documents that, by federal law, were supposed to go to the National Archives and Records Administration.

— A year ago, the Republican National Committee strongly condemned the violence of the insurrection as an “attack on our country and its founding principles.” Now, the RNC has declared the Jan. 6 events to be “legitimate political discourse”!

All Republicans need to decide which choice they want to make.

The choice is:

— To pledge allegiance to the Trump party, which condones a coup, censures those who try to discover the roots of the insurrection and believes laws can be selective for politicians in power.

— Or to support democratic principles, the rule of law, traditional conservative values and the non-demonization of those with opposing viewpoints.

Let’s start by hearing what our U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker thinks of the “legitimate political discourse,” the “stolen election,” the promised pardons for those who threatened our legislators and trashed the U.S. Capitol, and a former president who simply flouts the law. Let’s hear real answers, instead of Smucker’s usual strategic creation of fog regarding Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballots being “unconstitutional” in 2020.

Fred Albright

Lancaster