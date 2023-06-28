There is no news on any state Senate support or progress on the state House bills involving equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community or gun regulations that would help to keep citizens and students safer.

It tells us something that the state Senate fails to see the importance of these problems. It also shows how and why my Republican Party of the 1960s has been corrupted by uncaring, overpaid politicians and inept staffs — resulting in the loss of the majority support from the public.

Far-right lunatics are taking control of the party, not just in Washington, D.C., and in other states, but right here in Lancaster County. They are trying to ban books and certain forms of free speech in tax-supported schools and public buildings. If you go by their proposed standards, the Bible must be banned from all libraries and courtrooms.

Some Lancaster County Republicans have been advocating for and supporting Audit the Vote PA, Moms for Liberty and FreePA — against the will of the majority of the citizens.

It is time to spend some money and effort and vote to stop these Nazi-like actions and the politicians who support them. We should take them to court and force them to either defend themselves or go back into their dark caves.

It is also time to enact new bylaws and standards for school boards, regarding how and where they spend taxpayer dollars and who can hold office.

Roy Suter

West Hempfield Township