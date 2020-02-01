Reports are that U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey will vote against witnesses at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Toomey seemingly sees no value in a fair trial. Unbelievable. How low can they go? Toomey is all in with the Republicans, the “Grand Authoritarian Party,” where “truth” flows from one person — Dear Leader.
A July poll by Pew Research found that 43% of Republicans want fewer checks on the president from the courts and legislative branch. I would argue this number is much higher given recent events. Toomey and his ilk now believe that anything Trump does is in the public interest if he says it is. Who needs a legislative branch, Sen. Toomey? You have ceded your power to Trump and thus prefer a dictatorship to a democracy.
There is simply nothing this president could do that would lose him “Grand Authoritarian Party” support. The Republicans have a serious case of truth decay, and the future of our democracy is at risk when facts no longer matter. The “Grand Authoritarian Party” is now a cult of personality. It spews Russian talking points, maligns the free press, eschews congressional oversight of the executive branch and denigrates public servants who dare to tell the truth.
Party members parrot Dear Leader’s lies and defend him in all circumstances. Both Congressman Lloyd Smucker and Toomey are now slavishly following the cult leader and have abandoned their duty to uphold the Constitution. What a sad state of affairs.
My hope is that young people will find their voices and save our democracy.
Susan Robertson
Manheim Township