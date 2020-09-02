President Donald Trump is adding more fuel to his dumpster fire, saying that mail-in voting is a danger to our election process. It appears it is only a danger to his reelection. He knows it, and he appears to fear this truth.

The U.S. Postal Service truck is barreling down Trump’s street with bad news. And now U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, a member of Trump’s Republican Party, has sent a letter to his constituents saying that the Postal Service needs reform to bring it financial stability.

Smucker needs to understand that our Postal Service has not been financially sound for many, many years — way before Smucker was elected to office and way before Trump was elected to office.

But all of a sudden, according to Smucker and Trump, the Postal Service’s financial condition has to be addressed. Why is this issue coming up now? It’s because, in my opinion, Trump and Republicans — who support his agenda — all up and down the November “ticket” are in true danger of losing the White House and their seats in Congress.

Trump Republicans should be ashamed. They are seemingly trying to suppress the legal rights of Americans to vote.

Americans are strongly encouraged to vote to bring back honor to the White House and to America.

Joe Cox

Lititz