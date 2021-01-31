While reading the Jan. 24 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Local GOP fractures after Trump presidency,” I find myself shaking my head again.

Of particular interest is the number of registered Republicans who have left the Republican Party. Starting in 2020 and going through January 2021, it’s a total of 1,194 thus far. Additionally, the number of letters to the editor from self-identified Republicans who call for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s resignation is astounding.

What really caught my attention was the quote from Kirk Radanovic, the chairman of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, who states that local party members “remain unified in the fight against socialism and the radical left who now control the agenda in Washington.”

Really? This is the battle cry at this time in our history? When so many Americans are unemployed, at risk of losing their homes and cannot make ends meet in minimum-wage jobs? When former President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate seemingly could not come up with a national plan for the federal government to contain COVID-19 or distribute the vaccine? When more than 435,000 Americans have, in my view, paid the price for your party’s failures?

So, yes, Democrats are hoping to get some relief now under this new administration’s agenda. The country has suffered enough. What kind of country do you want to live in, Mr. Radanovic?

Diane Topakian

Lancaster County Democratic Committee chair