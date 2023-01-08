I believe that the Republican Party will face a serious quagmire in the 2024 presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump — a pathological liar, tax cheat and lousy businessman who has been accused of sexual assault — has threatened that he will make an independent run for president if he is not the GOP nominee.

Common sense suggests that such a move would split Republican voters and make it very hard for, say, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to beat the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election.

Who is to blame for this pickle the Republicans find themselves in? In my view, 43 Republican U.S. senators, including Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul, are to blame. They voted to acquit Trump in 2021 in his second impeachment trial for inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Only seven Republican senators voted to convict Trump, who was acquitted.

All senators, in their oath of office, agree to uphold the U.S. Constitution. Senators were to be the jury and listen to the testimony and then cast a vote. Because of what I view as a dereliction of duty by McConnell and the other Republican senators who voted to acquit Trump, the Republicans have a real mess on their hands that could destroy the Republican Party for many years.

Yes, the Republicans will have a real disaster on their hands if the clown named Trump makes good on his threat of an independent run for president. The 43 Republican senators who swooned at Trump’s feet and refused to uphold their oath of office are the ones to blame.

Their decision placed party loyalty ahead of loyalty to this country.

Ronald Gross

East Hempfield Township