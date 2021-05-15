This week, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was ousted from her Republican leadership role in a closed-door meeting and by a voice vote.

Would you like to know how your Republican “representative” voted on her removal? Sorry. Republican House members hid in their chamber and shouted out their yea and nay votes as a group. No individual votes were recorded for the records.

The fearful politicians thus hid their allegiance to Trumpism and their buy-in to the Big Lie to protect their jobs. Profiles in courage? Not in today’s Republican Party.

Norm Yunginger

East Hempfield Township