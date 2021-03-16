On March 11, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law. Among the COVID-19 issues addressed in the bill were: aid to the unemployed; extension of federal job benefits; direct aid to those of limited income; money for state and local governments; financial aid to schools and businesses; expanding testing and vaccinations; increasing health care coverage and delivery; tax breaks for those with children; housing assistance and fixing failing pension plans.

About 54% of the money will directly go toward helping American households deal with hunger, shelter, security, poverty, child care, dependent care, student debt and funeral expenses.

Reactions to the bill, according to various polls, were relatively clear. Most of the polls showed 80% to 90% of Democrats in favor of the bill. About 60% to 65% of independents supported the bill. And, among Republicans, about 25% of upper-income Republicans favored it, while 60% of lower-income Republicans believed the bill was appropriate.

Voting on the bill in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate eliminated any confusion regarding where party leadership stood on the issue. Not a single Republican senator or representative voted to approve the bill.

Perhaps they were following the Reagan/Trump philosophy of only helping the rich, so the money could “trickle down” to all. One thing they did not do, in my view, was to represent the interests and needs of the middle- and lower-income Republicans who elected them to office, even though many of those voters needed the aid most.

Biden and the Democrats did represent their interests, and all in the country will see their circumstances improved because of that.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township