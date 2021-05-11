What does it mean to “make a deal with the devil”? It’s a common expression — used when a person or persons make a pact with another person with the expectation of “benefiting” from that relationship, without regard for the possible negative consequences.

I believe that many members of the Republican Party have shown that they are more than willing to “make a deal” with the former president in order to maintain political power —without regard for the damage it does to our fragile American democracy.

Donald Trump is not smart enough to be the devil, but I believe he does display many of the qualities that you would imagine the devil to have: hater, deceiver, egotist, racist, misogynist, power-hungry, wicked, cruel and ill-tempered.

So, does this mean that the GOP has “made a deal with the devil”? Yes, in my opinion. But you can decide for yourself.deal

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township