Republicans can make own decisions [letter]

Oct 23, 2022

How can you afford to give gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano so much free coverage on the front page of the Perspective section?

Republicans can decide for themselves who to vote for. We don't need your help.

Rose Fox
Earl Township