“The Republican Party should ... be known as the Death Party,” stated an Aug. 14 letter in LNP | LancasterOnline (“Trump, Republicans hurting America”).

“There are 166,000 Americans dead, with many more to come,” the letter added.

A tragedy, yes. But has the letter writer considered abortion? More than 61.6 million babies have been killed via abortion since 1973, LifeNews.com reports. Or 60 million babies, according to checkyourfact.com. Any number of other websites cite the same figure.

It’s a large number that no one disputes. It’s horrifying when you stop and think about it. Those babies are people.

So, which is the political party that defends abortion and wants to keep it legal? The Democrats running during this election are pushing an abortion-rights agenda that is stronger than any nominees have pushed in the past. The Democratic presidential nominees, including Kamala Harris (now the vice presidential nominee), attended a Planned Parenthood forum last year and promised to defend abortion rights no matter the circumstance.

More than 60 million babies — so far. I’m very sure it’s not the Republican Party that should be labeled the Death Party.

Anne Nolt

Brecknock Township

https://lancasteronline.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/trump-republicans-hurting-america-letter/article_31520e1e-dd8b-11ea-a696-73d9d7511a80.html