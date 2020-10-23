I’m very concerned that the Republicans held U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett right after three Republican senators tested positive for COVID-19.

While they deliberate — in direct contrast to all manner of arguments against holding hearings for Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in 2016 — Senate Republicans are refusing to consider much-needed stimulus legislation passed by the House of Representatives. And the White House is suing to dismantle the Affordable Care Act — with no replacement in sight.

Prioritizing the confirmation of a justice — who many find controversial — to the Supreme Court while millions of Americans are suffering is completely beyond the pale.

How many American lives — Republican, Democrat and independent — have to be disrupted, bankrupted, infected or lost before the Republican Party will see reason?

And how does it help Republicans if the Senate’s bad leadership causes it to lose control of the Senate?

Scott Orange

Landisville