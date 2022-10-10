The first thing some Republicans say about Democrats is that they are socialists. Well, I would rather be a socialist than a fascist like Donald Trump.

I believe that if we keep voting Republicans into office, then we will have nothing, especially as far as Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is concerned. In my view, if Mastriano is in charge, women will have no rights and will be zero-class citizens with no rights regarding their own bodies.

The Republicans put three justices who I view as lying fascists onto the U.S. Supreme Court. When the Republicans have control of all of the government, I believe that women will lose the right to vote and won’t be able to hold office or own a company; they will be under control of their husbands and will have to stay at home having babies all of the time.

In this scenario, I also believe that people will not be able to vote, either, unless they own land.

So, if we keep voting fascist Republicans into office, I believe that we the common people will just be zero-class citizens. In my view, most Republicans think just as Mastriano does; they think we are not smart enough to run our own lives.

So get out and vote for Democrats, or we will all be controlled by the Republican Party.

Charles Anderson

East Drumore Township