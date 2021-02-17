Congratulations, Republican leadership. Donald Trump is viewed by many as the most unpopular president in history. He’s the man who lost you the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate and the presidency. The man who is under a litany of criminal and civil investigations. The man who will throw all of you under the bus. The man who tried to get some of you killed.

And the man who is the de facto most powerful figure in your party for the next four years. Have fun with that; you’ve earned it.

Lori Cataldi

Manheim Township