Starting in 2011, one year after the passage of the Affordable Care Act (also known as “Obamacare”), the Republicans have taken it upon themselves to vote (unsuccessfully) about 70 times to rescind all or part of the law.

When asked what they were going to replace it with, they said they were working on it.

Fast forward, and they still have nothing.

Now we have a debt ceiling standoff because some Republicans want to balance the budget and want budget cuts to do it. (It’s curious that, under former President Donald Trump, Republicans had no problems raising the debt ceiling.)

When asked what they would cut from the budget, in most instances Republicans say they’re still working on it.

We’ve seen this bluff or “clown train” before.

In my view, the Democrats and President Joe Biden know how to play this. My advice is to just sit tight — let the clown train go first.

Jim Diehl

Cornwall, Lebanon County