When did transparency become a one-sided undertaking for the Republican Party? Its seeming fixation with Democrats — including governors, presidents, secretaries of state and attorneys general — has been never-ending. But when it comes to accountability and transparency in their own party, I believe they are silent.

For example, where are President Donald Trump’s tax returns? We were promised them during his campaign. Every president since the 1970s has released theirs. Yet Republicans remain silent.

Why do we often need to rely on Russian media to tell us when and what Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk about? Yet Republicans remain silent.

After the House impeachment of Trump went to the Senate for the trial, we waited to hear from witnesses. Yet Republicans remained silent.

When we hear about possible abuse of power in the Oval Office, as well as the attorney general’s office, nothing is done. The Republicans remain silent.

We’re told the Trump administration won’t release the expected economic projections in the annual economic report. Yet Republicans remain silent.

Or how about telling us where and to whom our taxpayer money went for the federal Paycheck Protection Program? Still, the Republicans remain silent.

Have the Republicans lost their voice when it comes to overseeing their own party? Have they closed their eyes when it comes too close to home? Perhaps transparency only matters when it comes to Democrats — while silence, ignorance and being as opaque as possible apply to Republicans.

Susan Hewes-Mendez

Lancaster