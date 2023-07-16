Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled in February that Pennsylvania does not adequately or equitably fund public education.

Our local Republican politicians — they do not have to be named, as surely they know who they are — must have a hard time looking at themselves in a mirror. Instead of doing the right thing and realizing that Pennsylvania has a school funding problem, they have decided that the problem is with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.

So the state budget is in a form of limbo because of hissy fits from politicians who have been deprived of the opportunity to pay back their big donors.

The public education system is what makes America different than every other country. Instead of funding it properly, Republicans now favor giving vouchers so students can attend private schools and religious schools. And now they’re saying it’s the governor’s fault that they can’t do that. To punish him, they are not returning to Harrisburg until September.

Wouldn’t you like to say “bleep it” and take the summer off because you weren’t getting your way? What a childish way to show they are not responsible representatives of the people.

The people of Lancaster County might just figure out that the Republicans’ agenda has very little to do with improving the schools or the daily lives of the people they represent.

Don’t you wish that our representatives were high-caliber statesmen and stateswomen who stand up for our democracy and its public education system?

Mimi Shapiro

Lancaster