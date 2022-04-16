Gay people, abortion, marijuana, health care, diversity initiatives, welfare — and now a ballot drop box at the Lancaster County Government Center.

The list of things that Republicans are seemingly scared of grows on a near-daily basis. It’s a year-and-a-half later and they can’t get over the fact that former President Donald Trump lost the election, so they move to suppress the vote.

Republicans are scared because they often lose the popular vote and, frankly, we all know that if it weren’t for the Electoral College they would almost never have a candidate win the presidency.

So go ahead and remove the ballot drop box. We Democrats will still vote. We haven’t been silent yet, and we’ll continue to push for a truly equal society.

Ross Kaiser

East Petersburg