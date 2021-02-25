On Jan. 6, in a last desperate attempt to retain the presidency, Donald Trump assembled his MAGA people in Washington, D.C., to do what Vice President Mike Pence couldn’t do — stop the certification of the Electoral College vote.

What ensued was an act of terrorism that resulted in the murder of one U.S. Capitol Police officer, the injury of many other officers and the desecration of our Capitol.

Despite a call from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to stop the madness, Trump seemingly refused to do so immediately, because he reportedly enjoyed watching it play out on TV. Never mind Pence’s life was in danger.

And now some in the GOP are punishing seven of their own for having the courage to stand up and voice the obvious — that what happened that day was horribly wrong and so was our president for inciting it.

The words of Dave Ball, the Washington County (Pennsylvania) Republican chair, were both shocking and quite revealing. He stated, “We did not send (U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey) there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to ‘do the right thing.’ ”

Mr. Ball, you and your party have attached yourselves to a narcissistic sociopath who, I believe, will take anyone down to protect himself or to further his own interests, usually financial.

So, Republicans, if you go against the party’s dictates, punishment will await you. That is how Trump has always done business and that is how his party seemingly now operates. There isn’t one Republican politician who doesn’t understand that. Just ask Pence.

Steve Cooke

East Hempfield Township