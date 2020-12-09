I wonder, if asked to be under oath, how many of Pennsylvania’s elected Republicans would still be pursuing their attempts at overturning an election that the U.S. attorney general and the top U.S. election security official have both said was essentially fair.
The Republicans seem to have become the party of Donald Trump and have totally moved away from their roots.
Peter Summers
Mount Joy Township
