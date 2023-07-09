As Texas is experiencing an extreme wave of temperatures over 100 degrees, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill overriding local rules in Austin and Dallas requiring that construction workers be given brief water breaks every four hours.

Why would anyone want to do such a thing other than just to be cruel? Water breaks certainly won’t hurt the workers’ productivity. It would increase their productivity by decreasing their chances of becoming dehydrated or suffering heat stroke. Between 2011 and 2021 at least 42 Texas construction workers died from heat exposure, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This follows a very clear pattern of Republican politicians being nasty and cruel just because they know they can get away with it. In deep-red states that have the harshest and most punitive anti-abortion laws, they refuse to offer any support, financial or otherwise, to babies and mothers facing difficult circumstances.

Almost every Republican-controlled state has refused to expand Medicaid, which would provide health care to more poor mothers and their children.

Coldhearted Republican politicians seemingly aren’t the least bit moved when children get slaughtered in schools, though lawmakers could easily help to prevent such tragedies by banning the sale of semi-automatic rifles to civilians. Every time there is a massacre, Republicans want to change the subject to mental health. But when budget time comes around, these same Republicans want to slash funding for mental health services. They are as phony as a $3 bill.

Many Republican politicians willfully fail to take any steps to address climate change, which will only continue to get worse, causing more and more environmental disasters and the accompanying hardship and suffering that go with them. They seemingly enjoy bullying the weak and the powerless, including transgender kids.

As a society, we must face the ugly reality that the percentage of Republican politicians who are sociopaths is certainly greater than the percentage in the general population. And it is a poor reflection on all of us that we allow such people to have so much power to create so much harm.

Steve Jones

Landisville