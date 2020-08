For the past three-and-a-half years, we’ve seen lots of letters featuring name-calling and discontent about our president.

Joe Biden is a nice guy, but I believe he has issues.

If President Donald Trump had made some of Biden’s verbal and public blunders, there would be lots of letters mocking him.

Thanks, Republicans, for being polite and not hateful.

H.R. Horning

Caernarvon Township