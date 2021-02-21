The Republican Party has, in my view, come to an ignominious end. With the U.S. Senate acquitting former President Donald Trump of accountability, the party of law and order takes on culpability. No longer grand, the GOP bears the Trump brand.

Those of conscience cannot vote to acquit and still sincerely condemn the insurrection. The two are an inverse relationship. The more you increase condemnation, the less you can support acquittal. To claim both is to engage logical absurdity.

Republicans can dance around it as much as they like, but the indisputable fact remains: Trump significantly participated in an insurrection against the United States government. The evidence provided by the House impeachment managers was tangible and compelling; the defense was an embarrassing exercise in diversion and chicanery.

By dodging and denying the gravity of the impeachment charges, the party of Trump is now logically incoherent and morally moribund.

The legacy of Trump is an albatross around the integrity of Republicanism. His presidency has been a curse upon democracy. Not until Republican leadership denounces and disassociates itself from Trump’s infamy can there be a move toward unity. Otherwise, I believe the GOP will continue to be synonymous with lawless mob rule.

Despite the indelible, national trauma of Jan. 6, the Republican Party — 86% of its senators — sold its soul for a poisonous brew of falsehoods.

For now, the U.S. Capitol, the symbol of our democracy, is stained by the images of insurrectionists violating its gleaming ideals. Donald J. Trump is implicated in it all. Who and what can cleanse it?

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown