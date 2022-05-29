What ever happened to the conservative idea of “small government” — that less government is better? Instead, the Republican Party seems now to want government to regulate every aspect of your private life and even your private business.

Examples: the right of a woman to make private choices for her own body; the right of LGBTQ persons to choose whom to love; the right of school districts regarding which subjects they can teach and the books children are allowed to read; the right of people of color to vote; and, in Florida, how Disney should conduct business.

The list keeps growing.

The one right Republicans protect exuberantly is the right to own the military-grade weapons used in mass shootings. That’s certainly anathema to pro-life, wouldn’t you think?

The erosion of freedom is the beginning of the end of democracy as we know it — and the start of an authoritarian fascist government. Remember that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg warned us to always be vigilant about any signs of fascism.

Therefore, in this year 2022, your vote is a vital tool against the rise of tyranny and for the preservation of our precious democracy. Vote!

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township