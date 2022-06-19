Thank you for publishing the June 5 column “How to talk to kids about mass shootings” by Dr. Alexandra Solosko. The fact that firearms are now the No. 1 cause of death for children and teens in the United States is sobering and should serve as a call to action for all of us.

Unfortunately, our local Republican state and national lawmakers continue to stand in the way of meaningful gun safety legislation, seemingly choosing their allegiance to the GOP and special interests like the National Rifle Association over the lives of our children.

Despite the testimonies in the U.S. House of Representatives — from parents who lost children in Uvalde, Texas; adult children who lost parents in Buffalo, New York; a doctor who spoke of how the AR-15 decapitated some of the schoolchildren; and an 11-year-old who smeared the blood of her dead classmate on herself to trick the shooter — Congressman Lloyd Smucker that same night voted “No” on legislation that I believe would make something like this less likely to happen again (House Resolution 7910, the Protecting Our Kids Act).

Meanwhile, with his significant power as a member of the state Senate Judiciary Committee and chair of the state Senate Education Committee, Republican state Sen. Scott Martin has chosen to stifle debate on significant pieces of legislation that are sitting in committee and instead has spent valuable time debating how to exclude transgender kids from competing on the athletic team of the gender with which they identify.

We demand better from our leaders. We demand that they look us in the face and explain why the NRA is seemingly more important than the lives of our children.

Ben Cattell Noll

Lancaster