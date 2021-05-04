The New York Times published an analysis in mid-April showing that counties that voted for Donald Trump have a lower vaccination rate than counties that voted for President Joe Biden.

And our beloved county falls firmly into that demographic, with reports that the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center might close early, despite the fact that just 41% of the county’s total population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday (“Official hints at closing site early,” April 28 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons apparently equates the government making any move to encourage vulnerable citizens to receive a lifesaving vaccine with the “nanny state.”

In my view, it’s a Republican problem. First, masks became political. To cite just one example, then-Vice President Mike Pence toured the Mayo Clinic in April 2020 without a mask. And you’d have to be an idiot to not have heard that one purpose of a mask is to protect other people.

Now, some recent polling shows that almost half of Republicans will not seek vaccination. If you are young and healthy, one purpose of being vaccinated is also to protect other people by stopping the spread of the virus.

When did the party of personal responsibility seemingly become the party of no responsibility?

We’re all going to die some day, though few wish to hurry that day. I do my best to accept my mortality, but if I die because of someone else’s arrogance or stupidity, I’m really going to be ticked off.

David Stoeckl

Conestoga Township