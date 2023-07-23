I read state Sen. Ryan Aument’s column regarding student loan forgiveness (“Young people need opportunity, not student loan forgiveness,” July 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

He “applauds” the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling. His enthusiasm over the ending of something that would have helped millions is pathetic.

In my view, he’s against anything that can help people become better educated, as he wouldn’t get votes and would have to get a real job that involves more than spreading lies if everyone in his district were college-educated.

Republicans are against education because the more educated you are, the more likely you’re a liberal and you vote that way. Republicans use their own ignorance and lack of education as sources of pride.

Ross Kaiser

East Petersburg