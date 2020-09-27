2016. No, no. We can’t appoint a new Supreme Court justice now! Why, it’s only eight or nine months until the election and 11 months until the end of this presidential term! No, not now! Why, we must let the people choose. Yes! Let the people choose! It’s unseemly to do this with President Barack Obama in office only 11 more months.

2020. Yes, yes! Hurry up! We have only six weeks until the election. We must get a new judge appointed! Now! No time for proper vetting. Hurry up! The people aren’t to be trusted to choose!

Hypocrisy? No, no. Not us. We’re Republicans! We control the Senate and the White House. We gotta hurry! It’s not like back then, when Democrats controlled the White House. It’s different now. Gotta hurry!

I curiously await Sen. Pat Toomey’s final declaration as to his moral character. Did he mean what he said in 2016? Or is he merely Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s yes man and a senator whose words are meaningless?

Maynard Shirk

Conestoga