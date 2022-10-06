I am a lifelong Republican who watched the events of Jan. 6, 2021, with shock and disbelief. I was sure that this would be the last straw that would return responsibility and accountability to our party. Sadly, even as the U.S. Capitol lay in shambles from the failed coup, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted Jan. 7 against accepting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, thus giving further credibility to the Big Lie of election fraud.

Bob Hollister was also a lifelong Republican who was appalled by the insurrection, and he resolved to hold accountable those responsible for this attack on our system of government.

In challenging the incumbent, he recognized that success would be most likely in the general election, where he would appeal to like-minded Republicans, independents and Democrats.

Hollister is running on the Democratic ticket with the support and encouragement of prominent Democrats and Republicans. Hollister is truly a centrist who is fiscally conservative and supportive of women’s rights. (Check hollisterforcongress.com for his background and platform details.)

I believe that our Republican Party is in dire need of a rebirth, and it must start by voting out the enablers who have placed our very democracy at risk.

John Bartges

East Petersburg