My analysis of recent political news is that I believe a lot of Republican elected officials are privately rooting for the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to implicate former President Donald Trump, so that they can get what they want without alienating his base and continue to raise funds by blaming the Democrats for Trump’s demise.

As a lifelong Republican, I have no time or future vote for anyone so scared of a losing president that they will sacrifice anything and everything on the altar of personal ambition.

I appreciate President Joe Biden’s efforts to calm the waters and restore the presidency. Some of his policies, not so much. Fortunately, we still have three branches of government, despite the efforts of the Jan. 6 rioters.

Wake up, Republicans, before it is too late. If our policies and candidates were center-right, I believe that we would dominate the country, except for a few pockets. The same could be said of the Democrats, if they moved toward the center.

My fear is that we continue to worship the extreme wings of each party as they divide us and lead us toward an uncharted future.

Carlton Groff

Fulton Township