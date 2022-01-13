Let’s not mince words.

I believe that the GOP leadership is willingly killing its most loyal followers by ignoring science and undermining highly effective vaccinations and the use of masks in quelling the spread of COVID-19.

Battling COVID-19 shouldn’t be a political issue and certainly not a constitutional one. Eradicating COVID-19 is the job of medical science.

And, please, don’t tell me that the vaccines aren’t safe.

Most medicines and vaccines are tested on fewer than 100,000 patients. The three U.S.-approved COVID-19 vaccines have been field-tested on millions of people and have proven remarkably safe and effective.

To ignore science and medicine for the false claims of politicians is suicidal — not simply for yourself, but for others, including the ones you love.

If you want to risk your life, that’s your business, but I don’t want you to risk mine.

So mask up and get vaccinated.

Sam Bleecker

West Lampeter Township