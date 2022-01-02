On Dec. 5, we lost another American hero when former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole died. Like others before him, including U.S. Sen. John McCain and former President George H.W. Bush, these were men who honorably served our great nation as military men and government servants.

Unfortunately, they are part of a dying breed. They were conservatives with a conscience.

Now, I believe that they are being replaced with self-serving traitors and purveyors of hate, intolerance and misinformation.

Although I didn’t often agree with these men — Dole, McCain and Bush — I respected their dedication to serving our nation and will miss them.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township