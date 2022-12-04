During the campaign for the midterm elections, the Republican Party, without having any specific plans, promised to address inflation, improve the economy and control the border.

The GOP will be in control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2023, and what does it now say is its focus? To impeach U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. And to investigate the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, the U.S. Department of Justice, Hunter Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

How will any of these investigations improve the economy or make your life better? Hunter Biden is already under FBI investigation. Let’s wait on that outcome.

Meanwhile, I believe that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner should also be under FBI investigation. They were refused security clearances numerous times until then-President Donald Trump personally approved them.

Despite prior GOP concerns about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, the GOP seems to have no concerns that Ivanka Trump and others also used private emails.

The GOP seemingly had no concerns that Kushner was using WhatsApp to communicate secretly with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Nor did the GOP seemingly care that Kushner and Ivanka Trump, while acting as unpaid senior advisers in the White House, profited immensely on national and international business deals during Donald Trump’s time in office.

Republicans in Congress should be rewriting our outdated immigration policies and tax policies instead of grandstanding and focusing on QAnon issues. Congress should focus on improving our infrastructure, creating more equitable opportunities, preserving our rights and saving our democracy.

Catherine Kenlin

West Hempfield Township