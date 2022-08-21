U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney’s loss in her Wyoming primary election last week once again raises an interesting question: What does the Republican Party stand for, other than spreading the debunked lies of former President Donald Trump?

The Republican Party had no platform for the 2020 election and has none today. In my opinion, the party stands for nothing other than racism, domination over women’s bodies and white Christian nationalism.

When no Republican U.S. senator or representative voted for the historic bill to address the growing climate crisis and various health care issues facing the country, it was another clear sign to me that the party has no interest in dealing with serious issues affecting every American and the future of the planet.

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown