This “symbolic” process to consider censure of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey for his position on the Jan. 6 debacle and former President Donald Trump’s role that day is, in my view, just another significant indication that the Republican Party — especially locally but also nationally — has lost its way.

I am basically fiscally conservative and agree that all government has become “too big.” However, to continue to blindly support a pathological egotist and bully who publicly disregarded our Constitution and laws is unconscionable on the part of those elected to uphold and protect our Constitution.

However, here in central Pennsylvania we are harnessed to these leaders for the long foreseeable future. All one has to do is drive around and view all of the Trump flags, yard signs, etc., still on prominent display. The majority of our neighbors drank the Kool-Aid. I believe we will have U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s “representation” for as long as he chooses to continue to run for office. Perhaps more folks like me will drop their long-standing affiliation with this morally blind Republican Party.

Dennis Blevins

Drumore Township