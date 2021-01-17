The events in our nation’s capital on Jan. 6 were not only a disgrace, but an insult to the American people and an embarrassment of our country in the eyes of the entire world.

Incited by President Donald Trump, these “protesters” made their way to the U.S. Capitol and disrupted one of the most important processes of our democracy — the acceptance by Congress of the states’ certified Electoral College votes.

The Republican Party, of which I have been a member for exactly 50 years, brought shame to itself throughout that entire day and night. It appears that many Republican lawmakers need the Trump base to get themselves reelected.

On Jan. 6, we saw that Trump base in action. So those who still insisted on objecting to Pennsylvania’s election results — obviously driven by the need to please the Trump base — are as guilty, in my view, as the commander in chief for allowing that base to show us who they are in such an evil and disrespectful manner.

As for me, at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, I went online and changed my political affiliation from Republican to Independent. The Republican Party of Trump and the elected officials who have so loyally supported him no longer represent me.

James Donohue

Brecknock Township