It’s been said that history repeats itself. In the case of the Republican Party, it has been one screwup after another. Their motto seems to be, “Don’t do the right thing, do whatever might get you reelected.” The once Grand Old Party has become the “Grossly Overrated Phonies.”

Last week, we watched as most Republicans paid no attention to their oath of office to adhere to the Constitution.

Instead, they continued to side with a failed businessman who is a known liar, supporter of white supremacy and an adulterer. What do they think this will gain them? The likes of Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Lindsey Graham and the rest of Trumpists will only continue to divide this country — possibly to the point of no return.

Let me remind all of the Trump followers that this is still not over for him. The request that he made to “find” about 11,000 votes in the state of Georgia might have been a federal offense. And New York state is considering legal action against Trump for activities there.

Trump sure doesn’t seem like the kind of person that I care to align myself with. Let’s just put all of this behind us and move forward for the betterment of our country.

Dan Helm

Elizabethtown