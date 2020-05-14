I predicted months ago that the success of a lockdown, social distancing and masks would so reduce the exponential spread of COVID-19 infection that some would conclude that the effort was unnecessary. And, by gum, I was right.

The best medical minds in the nation have developed plans for reopening society, with ordered and phased stages based on measurable criteria. And Pennsylvania has adopted that thinking and begun the process of reopening.

But our local Republican lawmakers have seemingly determined that this gradual process is too slow, and they have decided to sidestep any plan and just move right ahead. And Lancaster County’s Republican district attorney has announced that there will be no prosecutions for violating Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order. This might be a good weekend for that long-awaited neighborhood barbecue.

It strikes me as odd to open up Lancaster County when the White House appears to be moving in the opposite direction. But our local lawmakers have great faith in their expertise. So I have a question for them: What do you make of this mole on my back?

David Stoeckl

Conestoga