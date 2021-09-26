I’ve been a registered Republican all my life. As a Republican, I’m outraged that the party is now controlled by liars and perpetrators of lies, and worships the creator of this travesty.

Now, Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania have the audacity to seemingly take on the role of dictatorial despots and trample on our rights as Americans to privacy. They dare to demand access to personal information about every voter registered as of last November.

Until now, in my view, this sort of action was relegated to our enemies in North Korea, China and Russia. We have decried Russian-based hackers for doing essentially this same sort of thing.

If our legislators can’t do the people’s work for which they were elected, then it’s time for them to step down. This hyperpartisanship has to end now. This includes both parties.

Joel A. Moore

Salisbury Township