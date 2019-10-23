Rep. Lloyd Smucker, this “good old boy” congressman of ours, has (as of Oct. 22) not listed “gun violence/control’’ on his website as an important national issue. I subscribe to his weekly newsletter, and I cannot remember his ever addressing in any way the issue of guns. And still, he says he just loves to receive mail of all sorts from his constituents, to help him more fully understand our needs/wants so he can better represent us in D.C. There’s got to be an emoji for that kind of nonsense.
I am a Lancaster County conservative — a lifelong, card-carrying member of the GOP — who is just plain fed up with the present-day repulsive political shenanigans. I am fast approaching RINO (Republican in name only) status.
Woodrow H. Sites
Mount Joy