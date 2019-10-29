I am a lifelong Republican and operate a 63-acre dairy farm on John Landis Road in Manheim Township. I testified at the Oregon Village hearings as an opponent of the project, and I want to reply to Donna DiMeo’s Oct. 18 letter, “Experience counts in commissioners’ race.”
I attended every Oregon Village hearing, which spanned five months. The disrespect and hostility directed at the audience and the witnesses for the opposition by Al Kling was shameful. DiMeo’s endorsement of Kling and David Heck for Manheim Township commissioner rings hollow and should be taken with a grain of salt.
Kling and Heck have turned their backs on the farming community and have made it as difficult as possible to continue farming the township. They refused to amend their zoning ordinance to allow small on-farm businesses, enabling farmers to generate additional income to keep their farms in agriculture. Kling and Heck have taken campaign money from the Hursts or other development interests.
Barry Kauffman is a proven leader and has shown a sincere interest in the concerns of the farming community. He was out in the forefront in the opposition to Oregon Village and has personally visited nearly every farm in Manheim Township. I will be casting my vote for Kauffman on Nov. 5, and I would encourage all Manheim Township voters to do the same if they want to see the remaining farmland in the township protected from development.
Lester Oberholtzer
Manheim Township