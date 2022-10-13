As a registered Republican, I am nevertheless concerned that Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has threatened to decertify voting machines — apparently if the announced result of an election displeases him.

That would utterly rob citizens of our rights in the election and would create a repeat of Mastriano’s false proclamations of the “stolen” 2020 presidential election.

I believe that Mastriano would thus become the greatest threat to American representative democracy that Pennsylvania has seen. We should all vote for someone other than Mastriano. Even conservative columnist George Will has warned us against him.

We cannot trust Mastriano.

Karl E. Moyer

Lancaster Township