By our votes, we send politicians to Harrisburg to represent us — to do a job for us. The Republican majority in the state House has chosen to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, seemingly because he doesn’t want to clog the court system with minor retail theft and marijuana possession cases.

It is within Krasner’s discretion whether to pursue those crimes. But the Republicans have chosen what I view as a frivolous pursuit to make a political point. They intend to spend millions of our tax dollars to prove that point.

I want to know why some of us voted for them. We need to tell them to get to work or we will fire them — at the ballot box.

This also goes for the U.S. House of Representatives. Its stated agenda for 2023 is to investigate Hunter Biden. Who voted for those members of Congress? Start writing letters, making phone calls, and sending emails and texts. Tell them to get to work. The people’s work. Their job performance is on the line.

Anne Pyle

Warwick Township