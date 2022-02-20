State Senate Republicans in Pennsylvania hired a group they chose and seemingly control to investigate the 2020 election. And the Republican-controlled state Legislature is seeking to gain partisan control over redistricting via a proposed state constitutional amendment that would replace the existing Legislative Reapportionment Commission.

Meanwhile, Republicans in several states in which they hold a legislative majority are putting themselves in direct control of elections in which they are candidates.

And the Republican National Committee said it may not let GOP presidential candidates participate in debates run by the neutral Commission on Presidential Debates.

If lawmakers directly controlling elections in which they are running is good policy — as some Republicans seem to think — I can think of a number of other situations where that principle might apply:

— Persons charged with crimes should choose their own juries.

— Students should have their papers graded by their friends.

— The home team for sports events should choose the referees.

— The largest construction firm submitting bids for a job should choose the winner.

— Young children should choose their own bedtimes.

Our election system is not perfect, but for years people of both parties trusted it and lived with the results. Elections were isolated from direct political control. The counting of votes involved representatives from both parties. There has been no evidence of significant fraud in U.S. elections.

Free and fair elections in which people can vote conveniently and that people can trust are the foundation of our democracy. Former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie and legislation that would allow lawmakers who may themselves be running for office to meddle directly in the election process are policies of dictatorships, not democracies.

John W. Eby

Manheim Township