Thank you to the family of David C. Houck, whose obituary was printed in the Jan. 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. Thank you for sharing the details of his life with us. In many ways, Houck was a “representative man,” to borrow a phrase from Ralph Waldo Emerson. He was representative because his story is like that of so many of his generation. They were of a frame of mind in which patriotism, honor, duty and service were part of the American way. They served their country during a war, returned to their hometowns, found work, settled, raised a family, served their communities, provided for charities, and worked to make the place in which they lived a better place. As is the case with so many men of his age (he was so young as a lieutenant in the Army!), he helped to form the backbone of a stable society.
While not all fit this model in that generation, his story is really the story of a generation, the likes of which we may never see again. His particular life story is truly inspirational because he seems to have found a sense of duty and purpose and lived it. All Americans should be grateful for David Houck and his contemporaries for being “representative men” of the American values that have made this country great.
Bill Glenn
Mount Joy