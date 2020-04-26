I noted that the editorial from the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board relative to the online discussion with school superintendents (“Missing school,” April 19) only included public school superintendents.

Given that the educational opportunities in Lancaster County are far more diverse than just traditional public schools, I was disappointed to see that none of those other institutions were included. I was particularly disappointed because there was a letter to the editor from the chair of the Lancaster Catholic High School board of directors (“Tell the story of school’s success,” April 9) outlining that institution’s approach to the challenges of continuing students’ learning experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public schools in Lancaster County, on average, spend about $16,000 per year per student. Private schools, excluding Lancaster Country Day and Linden Hall, spend significantly less.

Given the letter regarding Lancaster Catholic, I think it would be a great service to readers if LNP | LancasterOnline were to do an article comparing and contrasting the public schools’ planning and actual response to the school closure order with that of the private schools in Lancaster County.

Then again, if the newspaper did do such an article, it would probably tick off the public school boards, superintendents and teachers unions. But isn’t that what journalism is supposed to be about?

Eric Weis

East Hempfield Township